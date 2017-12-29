Former Wigan rugby league star dies

Former Wigan player and Great Britain captain Chris Hesketh has died at the age of 72.

Hesketh played 85 times for Wigan between 1963 and ‘67, and the winger who could also play stand-off or centre became the first Wigan-born captain of Great Britain in 1974.

In 1972 he was in the last Great Britain side to win the World Cup, and he scored 28 tries in his time at Central Park.

Despite contracting poliomyelitis as a schoolboy, Hesketh enjoyed a career which also saw a spell with Salford where he also served as coach.

An unorthodox running style and deceptive body swerve earned him the nickname “the Wriggler.”