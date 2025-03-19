Former Wigan Warriors forward becomes free agent after NRL contract release

Ryan Sutton (right) in action for Canterbury Bulldogs in 2023 | Getty Images

The former Wigan Warriors forward is on the market after being released from his NRL contract

Former Wigan Warriors forward Ryan Sutton is now a free agent after officially being released from his contract with NRL club Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, effective immediately.

Earlier this week, The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the Bulldogs had agreed to pay out the final year of the 29-year-old’s contract in a move that frees up a place in their top 30 squad.

And now the NRL club have officially granted the release of Sutton, who has made 13 NRL appearances for the club since his arrival ahead of the 2023 season.

“The club wishes him, and his family, all the best for the future,” a club statement read.

Sutton was off-contract with the Bulldogs at the end of 2025, having arrived on a three-year deal from Canberra Raiders ahead of the 2023 season. Unfortunately, he has endured an injury-hit two years at Belmore, being limited to just 13 first-grade games.

All 13 of those appearances came in his first season with Canterbury in 2023, whilst he made just one appearance in a New South Wales Cup game in 2024 which was cut short due to a patella tendon injury in his knee which required surgery. He has yet to feature in the NRL this season.

The former Ince Rose Bridge junior came through the famed academy at his hometown club Wigan before making his first-team debut back in 2014. He went on to play 118 games for his boyhood club across five seasons, helping the Warriors win two Super League titles in 2016 and 2018 as well as the World Club Challenge in 2017.

The Wiganer made the move to the NRL ahead of the 2019 campaign, where he played 75 games for Canberra Raiders over four seasons prior to his switch to the Bulldogs.

Sutton was part of the Canberra squad that reached the club’s first Grand Final in 25 years - but he did not feature in their defeat to Sydney Roosters.

The Sydney Morning Herald suggests Sutton is now being offered to rival clubs - but his next destination has yet to be officially confirmed.

Sutton’s availability would no doubt attract interest from Super League clubs - but it remains to be seen whether or not he will come back to England or remain in Australia.