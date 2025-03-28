Former Wigan Warriors playmaker departs League 1 club by mutual consent

Former Wigan Warriors half-back Jarrod Sammut has joined Keighley Cougars for 2025

Former Wigan Warriors halfback Jarrod Sammut is seemingly on the open market after leaving League 1 club Keighley Cougars by mutual consent.

The 38-year-old only joined Keighley ahead of this season, playing just three games for the League 1 club before departing Cougar Park.

A club statement read: “Keighley Cougars can confirm the termination of Jarrod Sammut's playing contract by mutual consent.

“We wish Jarrod the best of luck in the future and thank him for his efforts during his time at the club.”

Sammut has enjoyed a well-travelled playing career, with Keighley having been the 11th different club he’d donned a shirt for since making his first-grade debut for Penrith Panthers in the NRL back in 2007.

The Malta international, who played 12 games across two seasons with Wigan between 2019 and 2020, is seemingly on the hunt for his new club - with more than 300 career appearances already to his name.

Having made 38 appearances for Penrith in the NRL, Sammut made the move over to Super League in 2010, signing for Welsh club Crusaders.

The New South Wales-born playmaker, who has represented his Maltese heritage in both rugby league and rugby union, has gone on to play for Bradford Bulls, Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers, London Broncos, Workington Town, Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards, Barrow Raiders and Keighley Cougars during his time in the UK so far.

Sammut needs just five more games to hit the impressive milestone of 300 club career appearances in the British game.

The goal-kicking halfback has won nine caps for Malta in rugby league, and one in rugby union. Sammut qualifies to represent the Knights via his family heritage, having made his international debut back in 2006.