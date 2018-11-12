Former Wigan Warriors prop Quentin Pongia speaks about cancer fight

Former Wigan and New Zealand Test prop Quentin Pongia is battling cancer.

The 48-year-old has undergone surgery and has received a lot of support from the rugby league family.

“I’m in hospital at the moment recovering from a fairly lengthy operation to remove a tumour from my bowel,” Pongia told Wide World of Sports.

“I’m on the mend now and pray I can overcome this moving forward.”

Pongia was well-known to many Wigan fans before his arrival in 2003, thanks to his powerful performances for the Kiwis on the Test stage.

He played in a Grand Final and the following year’s Challenge Cup Final for the Warriors before hanging up his boots.

Pongia later worked as a personal trainer in the Wigan area before returning to Australia to work with Canberra Raiders, where he started his professional career.

He is now Manly’s welfare officer.