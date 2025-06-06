Getty Images

Former Wigan Warriors forward Kai Pearce-Paul will depart Newcastle Knights at the end of this season, having agreed a three-year contract with fellow NRL side Wests Tigers from 2026.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The England international has made 33 appearances in the NRL for the Knights since arriving from Super League giants Wigan ahead of the 2024 season on a two-year deal.

Pearce-Paul spent four years in Wigan’s first-team between 2020 and 2023 after arriving from his boyhood club London Broncos, playing 61 games for the Warriors, whilst winning a Super League title, two League Leaders’ Shields and a Challenge Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After helping the Warriors win the Super League Grand Final in 2023, Pearce-Paul made the move to the NRL with Newcastle, where the 24-year-old has impressed, but after two seasons with the Knights, he will join the Tigers on a three-year deal from next season.

“I am excited to join the Wests Tigers in 2026,” said Pearce-Paul. “It is a fantastic opportunity, and I cannot wait.

"I grew up watching Benji (Marshall) and have always looked up to him, so being coached by him will be pretty special.”

Pearce-Paul, who stands at 6ft 6in and weighs in at 108kg, has won four caps for England since making his international debut against Greece in the Rugby League World Cup in 2022, and will be hoping to be included in Shaun Wane’s side to face Australia in the Ashes on home soil this autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kai is a powerful, mobile forward who really suits what we’re building here,” said Tigers coach Benji Marshall. “He’s not only a great athlete but also a great person, and he’ll bring strong qualities to our team.

"I’m really looking forward to coaching him and seeing the impact he’ll have on our squad.”

Lewisham-born Pearce-Paul, a former Croydon Hurricanes junior player, has averaged 116 running metres and 41 tackles per match in 2025.

“Kai is a rising talent and already an international player with England,” Tigers chief executive Shane Richardson added. “He’s also a quality person from a great family. At just 24, he brings professionalism and talent, and we see him as an important part of our future.”