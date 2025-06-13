Getty Images for Sale Sharks

Former Wigan Warriors halfback Paul Deacon has left his role as head coach of Sale Sharks after five years in charge following the conclusion of the Premiership Rugby season.

The Sharks were beaten in the Premiership Rugby semi-finals by Leicester Tigers last weekend after finishing the campaign in third place.

Deacon brings an end to 10 years with Sale, having joined the club back in 2015 as part of Steve Diamond’s coaching staff as attack and skills coach, before taking the head coaching reins in 2020.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride over the last 10 years, but I’ve loved every minute,” said Deacon. “I came to the club not knowing too much about the game, but I wanted to test myself.

“The last five years, in particular, have been unbelievable. To reach four semi-finals out of five seasons has been incredible – my only regret is that we didn’t manage to win the Premiership, but I’ve got no doubt that will come.

“I’ve worked with some amazing players and some brilliant coaches, and I’ll look back on my time at Sale really fondly and with a lot of pride. I’m just sad it’s come to an end.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to Steve Diamond for bringing me to the club, to Simon, Michelle and Ged and to Alex for their friendship and support, and I’d like to thank the players and Sharks supporters for making the last ten years so enjoyable.”

Deacon became a household name during his playing days in rugby league, having won four Super League titles, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge title during an illustrious 14-year career which saw him make more than 300 appearances for Bradford Bulls and almost 50 for his hometown club Wigan.

After retiring, Deacon spent four years on Wigan’s coaching staff, before switching codes and joining Diamond’s staff at Sale, going on to form a key part of Alex Sanderson’s staff.

Meanwhile, Sale have since appointed former Italy international Marco Bortolami as the club’s new head coach, taking over from Deacon.