Former Wigan Warriors youngster makes League 1 switch after Championship release

The former Warriors youngster has found a new club in League 1

League 1 side Swinton Lions have signed former Wigan Warriors youngster Adam Jones for the remainder of the 2025 season.

The 22-year-old only joined Championship club Widnes Vikings ahead of this season - but was released from his contract earlier this month to seek more regular game time elsewhere.

And he has now linked up with Swinton, who are coached by Wigan-born Paul Wood, who racked up more than 300 appearances for Warrington Wolves during his playing career.

“We acted quickly to get Adam on board,” said Wood.

“He’s a natural rugby league player who understands the game, but not only that, he’s an athlete. When you’ve got those two elements, it’s an easy decision.

“Having a big, strong runner and defender out wide is always a great attribute to a team.

“Adam is another Wigan Warriors product who is super keen for game time. Like with all our recent recruits, he’s going to drive standards and bring the best out of the group. He’s a great lad with a good personality, and he fits in well with the team and coaches. We can’t wait to see Adam in a Swinton Lions shirt.”

Jones didn’t make a first-team appearance for Widnes - but he will look to make his first senior appearance with Swinton after putting pen to paper on a contract for the rest of 2025.

Speaking at the time of Jones’ release, Vikings coach Allan Coleman said: “Adam was very similar to Reagan (Sumner), in that he just wasn’t getting the game time he wanted.

“Unfortunately, it’s just not worked out for him and the last thing I want to do is stand in his way of getting game time and improving us as an individual.

“I rate him highly and I’m gutted to be losing him but for his development, the most important thing is that he’s out there playing regularly.”

Swinton have made a fine start to the 2025 League 1 campaign, winning two games from two. Wood’s side are currently second in the table.