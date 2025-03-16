Former Wigan Warriors youngster scores two tries on NRL debut

Matty Nicholson celebrating a try on his Canberra Raiders debut | Getty Images

The former Wigan Warriors youngster made an immediate impact on his NRL debut

Former Wigan Warriors youngster Matty Nicholson enjoyed a debut to remember in the NRL, scoring two tries in Canberra Raiders’ 32-22 victory over Brisbane Broncos.

The 21-year-old forward became the latest British player to grace the NRL after arriving at Canberra on a three-year contract from Warrington Wolves ahead of this season.

Having played his junior rugby at Siddal, Nicholson progressed through Wigan’s youth system before making his first-team debut in 2022.

The England international made the move from Wigan to neighbours Warrington midway through the 2022 campaign, scoring 17 tries in 51 appearances for the Wolves over three seasons.

Nicholson arrived in Australia’s capital ahead of this year, linking up with fellow Halifax native Morgan Smithies for the Green Machine.

He featured from the bench on his NRL debut, coming on to score two tries to help the Raiders defeat the Broncos.

Nicholson was presented with his debut Canberra jersey by his long-time pal Smithies, who he has been living with since his move Down Under.

In the jersey presentation, Smithies said: “Matty, it is an absolute honour to be able to present you with your debut jersey.

“I know how excited you are, you haven’t stopped smiling all week so I’m looking forward to getting out there (with you).

“Our dads played together at Siddal and we’ve got the opportunity to play together in Australia so I think that is pretty special.

“I just want to say you’ll do your family proud, you’ll do everyone back home proud, you’ll definitely do Sarah proud so all the best brother.”

Nicholson added: “Cheers Morgs, I appreciate that. I just want to start by thanking this club for giving me the opportunity to come out here to fulfil my dream of playing in Australia, without the club putting faith in me I wouldn’t be able to do that, so thank you.

“I’d like to thank all of the coaching staff, physios, welfare and all the staff within the club for how they’ve been with me since I first got here.

“And finally the lads, it’s difficult when you come to the other side of the world on your own but from day one you’ve always made me feel really welcome and you boys are my family are from home, so I appreciate that and I can’t wait to get out there, I’ll give you my best, I won’t stop working for you and let’s get those two points.”