Former Wigan Warriors youngster to make NRL debut this weekend

Matty Nicholson (centre) in action on his Wigan Warriors debut in 2022

The former Wigan Warriors youngster becomes the latest British player to grace the NRL

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors academy product Matty Nicholson will make his NRL debut this weekend for his new club Canberra Raiders.

The 21-year-old back-rower has been named on the bench by Raiders coach Ricky Stuart for their clash with Brisbane Broncos on Saturday (08:35am GMT).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholson made the move to Australia’s capital at the end of last season on a three-year contract from Super League side Warrington Wolves.

He will line up alongside long-time pal Morgan Smithies for Canberra, with the Halifax-born duo playing their junior rugby at Siddal before progressing through the youth system at Wigan together.

Smithies has been selected to start in his usual position of loose forward for the Raiders against the Broncos, with Nicholson featuring from the interchange bench.

Nicholson spent several years in the academy at Wigan before making his first-team debut for the Warriors in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time in Wigan’s first team, Nicholson made 10 dual-registration appearances for Newcastle Thunder, who were in the Championship at the time.

The Yorkshireman’s two-try debut for Wigan would be the only senior game he would play for the Warriors though, having joined neighbours Warrington on a three-and-a-half-year deal midway through the 2022 season.

Nicholson spent three seasons with the Wolves and became one of the leading back-rowers in Super League, scoring 17 tries in 51 games in primrose and blue.

He has won two caps for England since making his international debut in a 64-0 win over France in the 2023 mid-season Test in Warrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This weekend, the 6ft 1in forward will join a long list of British players to have graced the NRL, specifically those representing the Raiders, who have enjoyed several British stars in the past, including George Williams, Ryan Sutton, John Bateman, Josh Hodgson and Elliott Whitehead.

Speaking to Australian media about his move to the Raiders during pre-season training in December, Nicholson said: “I think the Englishmen who have come over here before have all done really well, I had quite a few conversations with George Williams and John Bateman before I came here and they’ve nothing but good things to say.

“I think it’s a good club. Obviously, it’s steeped in history, so it’s a place I thought I could come and improve my rugby.

“When I was negotiating, obviously they knew Smell (Whitehead) was going to Super League, so there was an opportunity there for me, so it’s just one that I’ve got to take really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholson has been living with Smithies and his partner Tara since he arrived in Australia’s capital.

“It’s been really good, it’s been a nice, easy transition, obviously living with Morgs,” Nicholson said back in December.

“It seems a really nice place to live, nice and quiet, but I’m really enjoying it so far.

“I think it’s always good when you move to a club and you know one person. We’ve been close for a number of years now so it’s been surreal really, coming over here and living with Morgs and Tara and stuff, so it’s been really good.

“Growing up, you never would have imagined two local lads who live 10 minutes away from each other would be playing at Canberra Raiders so yeah, it’s a bit surreal.”