Four Super League players have been charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel following the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Catalans Dragons forward Elliott Whitehead has been handed a two-match ban for a Grade D head contact charge in his side’s 20-12 win over Salford Red Devils on Friday night.

The England international was sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle on Salford Red Devils forward Tiaki Chan - who is on loan from Wigan Warriors - with the latter then failing a head injury assessment. Chan has been ruled out of Salford’s home clash with Leeds Rhinos on Thursday night due to concussion protocol.

Whitehead has received 15 penalty points, resulting in a two-match suspension and a fine. The 35-year-old will miss Catalans’ upcoming Super League fixtures against Huddersfield Giants and Salford.

Two more players have also been charged from Friday night’s game in Perpignan. Catalans forward Tariq Sims and Salford prop Chris Hill have both received Grade A charges for late contacts on the passer. Both players have been given one penalty point, with no further action taken.

Elsewhere, Wakefield Trinity captain Mike McMeeken is the fourth and final player to be charged by the match review panel following the Challenge Cup action over the weekend. The England international was charged with a Grade A dangerous throw/lift during his side’s 20-12 defeat to Leigh Leopards, picking up a penalty point, which is his second of the campaign.

Match review panel sanctions following Challenge Cup quarter-finals

This week’s disciplinary round-up in full...

Elliott Whitehead (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade D Head Contact – 2 matches and a Fine – Penalty Points: 15 – Total Penalty Points: 15

Chris Hill (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Tariq Sims (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2

Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade A Dangerous Throw/Lift – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2

*Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months