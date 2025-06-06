Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors duo Jenna Foubister and Izzy Rowe grew up as rivals in the community game. But now, they are bidding to make history together for their hometown club under the famous Wembley arch.

The teenage duo will grace the hallowed Wembley turf on Saturday when Wigan face rivals St Helens in the Women’s Challenge Cup final, which will mark the first time the two rival clubs have met at the new Wembley, in any format.

Whilst they are now teammates and the best of friends, it wasn’t always that way, as Foubister and Rowe faced off against each other in the community game for years in the colours of Orrell St James and Ashton Bears respectively.

“We used to hate each other, didn’t we?” Foubister laughed when speaking with Rowe to Wigan Today. “We were rivals. When we were coming through the community section, it was always like Jenna v Izzy because we were both fullbacks at the time. Now, we’ve come through together and we’re halfbacks together at Wigan, it’s weird how everything works out.”

Rowe added: “I played for Ashton, and Jenna played for Orrell. I think we always got compared against each other because we played similar styles as well, so it’s nice now to be able to combine together. We’ve got similar opinions and thoughts on how the game wants to be played, so we work really well off each other.”

Foubister and Rowe, who are now part of the England set-up together as well as being halfback partners at the Warriors, always looked out for each other in the community game, with both players being the standout stars for their respective community clubs.

Rowe smiled: “We were always like ‘Jen Foubs is playing, Jen Foubs is playing’. She always wore an orange headguard in the community game so we’d always look out for each other, so it’s nice to be able to come together at Wigan now.”

And Foubister recalled: “At training, it would be like ‘close down Izzy Rowe, don’t let her run around!’. I think at Under-14s they absolutely battered us, but Under-12s were primetime and then at Under-16s it was pretty even.”

Foubister and Rowe will line up alongside each other in the halves when Wigan face St Helens in the Women’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Saints are looking to lift the Cup for a fifth successive year, whilst the Warriors are competing in the Cup final for the very first time.

“I can’t stop thinking about it, I actually can’t it,” Foubister told Wigan Today. “It’s what we work for, really, these finals that we work up to, especially from being a child, us both coming from Wigan, it means so much to us.”

Rowe continued: “The Challenge Cup was the first major trophy I saw the men’s team lift as a kid, I think it was in 2013 against Hull FC, so to have the chance to lift the Cup with the club, it would be a full circle moment, so it’s exciting.”

Rowe has already made her international debut for England, whilst Foubister was part of the England squad that travelled to Las Vegas earlier this year, but didn’t feature in the defeat to the Australian Jillaroos at the Allegiant Stadium.

The Wiganers represent their hometown club together in the halves on a weekly basis in the Women’s Super League, so how special would it be to do the same for their country on the international stage?

“I think we’ve spoken about this so many times about how much we’d love to play (for England together),” Foubister said. “We play at Wigan and we think England is like another step, and I think we could do well at it.”

Rowe added: “We’re looking hopeful for it. We’re focusing on this season, getting a good season under our belts and hopefully being up for selection next year (for the World Cup).”

No matter what happens on Saturday, Foubister and Rowe look likely to spearhead the Warriors Women for years to come, and potentially England too.