With photos courtesy of Stephen Gaunt and SWpix.com, here are some of the scenes captured after the full-time hooter at the LNER Community Stadium in York. Up the Warriors!
Wigan Warriors Women will play at Wembley for the first time ever next month after easing past Leeds Rhinos 44-14 in the Challenge Cup semi-finals on Saturday.
