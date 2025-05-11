placeholder image
Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Gallery: 18 of the best pics as Wigan Warriors celebrate reaching Women's Challenge Cup final at Wembley

By Drew Darbyshire

Wigan Warriors reporter

Published 11th May 2025, 10:24 BST

Wigan Warriors Women will play at Wembley for the first time ever next month after easing past Leeds Rhinos 44-14 in the Challenge Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

With photos courtesy of Stephen Gaunt and SWpix.com, here are some of the scenes captured after the full-time hooter at the LNER Community Stadium in York. Up the Warriors!

