David Furner and Adrian Lam are facing each other as head coaches for the first time on Friday.

GALLERY: Once Wigan Warriors team mates David Furner and Adrian Lam in opposite camps this Friday

Ex-Warriors ace David Furner brings his Leeds Rhinos to the DW Stadium on Friday to take on Adrian Lam's Wigan Warriors.



Lam took over as Warriors coach this season before the arrival of Shaun Edwards next term. Lam has the task of trying to guide Wigan to their first ever back-to-back titles in the summer era after Shaun Wane led them to a Grand Final win in 2018.

Furner, a former Warriors and Rhinos ace, is hoping to steer Leeds to the play-offs in his first season in charge after their disappointing 2018, where they
finished in the bottom four. Both coaches lost their first games last weekend.

David Furner with Adam Muir after a State of Origin whitewash

1. A case of the Blues

David Furner with Adam Muir after a State of Origin whitewash
Getty
Buy a Photo
David Furner makes a break against St Helens in 2001

2. Once a Warrior

David Furner makes a break against St Helens in 2001
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
David Furner takes on the Leigh defence in the 2002 Challenge Cup quarter-final

3. Up for the Cup

David Furner takes on the Leigh defence in the 2002 Challenge Cup quarter-final
BP
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Adrian Lam (right) with Gorden Tallis in Queensland colours

4. State of play

Adrian Lam (right) with Gorden Tallis in Queensland colours
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4