GALLERY: Once Wigan Warriors team mates David Furner and Adrian Lam in opposite camps this Friday





Lam took over as Warriors coach this season before the arrival of Shaun Edwards next term. Lam has the task of trying to guide Wigan to their first ever back-to-back titles in the summer era after Shaun Wane led them to a Grand Final win in 2018.



Furner, a former Warriors and Rhinos ace, is hoping to steer Leeds to the play-offs in his first season in charge after their disappointing 2018, where they

finished in the bottom four. Both coaches lost their first games last weekend.

