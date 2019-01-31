GALLERY: Those who dared to cross the Wigan/St Helens divide
For most, which side of Billinge Lump you sit on never changes.
Thursday 31 January 2019 10:23
Tom McCooey takes a look at 10 players who made the switch during their careers.
1. DOUG LAUGHTON
Laughton had played for Saints between 1963 and 67 before signing for Wigan for 4,000 in May 67. He made 180 appearances for Wigan, scoring 36 tries.
2. KEVIN IRO
Iro won four Challenge Cups, two league titles, a Lancashire Cup, John Player Trophy and a Regal Trophy at Wigan. He signed for Saints in 1999 and played in their 2000 Grand Final win over Wigan.
3. ANDY PLATT
Platt signed for Wigan from St Helens in 1988, going on to make 199 appearances in a trophy-laden spell before leaving to sign for the new Auckland Warriors franchise in 1994.
4. GARY CONNOLLY
Gary Connolly was sold to Wigan in 1993, having played for Saints since 1988, including in two Challenge Cup final defeats to the Cherry and Whites. But it was at Wigan where he became one of the best centres of all time.
