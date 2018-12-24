GALLERY: Top 10 highlights for Wigan Warriors fans in 2018
Wigan Warriors had a Grand season in 2018 - here we look at some of the highlights in the order that they happened ...
Which was your favourite moment in a season to remember?
1. Lightning Liam
Liam Marshall lit up Wigan's historic game against Hull FC in Australia with a blazing try. Wigan won 24-10
2. Captain Fantastic
Sean O'Loughlin inspired an incredible fightback from 21-0 down to beat Catalans 32-23 in April
3. Super Sam
Sam Tomkins hit a dramatic drop-goal to seal a 9-8 victory at Leeds. Wigan trailed 8-0 with eight minutes to go
4. Down to the Wire
Josh Woods nailed a drop-goal against Warrington in July to secure a 13-12 victory
