GALLERY: Top 10 highlights for Wigan Warriors fans in 2018

Wigan Warriors had a Grand season in 2018 - here we look at some of the highlights in the order that they happened ...


Which was your favourite moment in a season to remember?

Liam Marshall lit up Wigan's historic game against Hull FC in Australia with a blazing try. Wigan won 24-10

1. Lightning Liam

Sean O'Loughlin inspired an incredible fightback from 21-0 down to beat Catalans 32-23 in April

2. Captain Fantastic

Sam Tomkins hit a dramatic drop-goal to seal a 9-8 victory at Leeds. Wigan trailed 8-0 with eight minutes to go

3. Super Sam

Josh Woods nailed a drop-goal against Warrington in July to secure a 13-12 victory

4. Down to the Wire

