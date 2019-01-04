GALLERY: Warriors step up their preparations for the new season



Field and fitness sessions were combined with team-building exercises - with the new season just four weeks away.

1. Here we go The Warriors at The Windermere Hotel in preparation for their pre-season training other Buy a Photo

2. The hard work starts now The Warriors players embark on their first session other Buy a Photo

3. Wet, wet, wet The Warriors take to the water as part of a team-building exercise other Buy a Photo

4. Tackling practice New recruit Jarrod Sammut wrestling with a team-mate other Buy a Photo

View more