Warriors training

GALLERY: Warriors step up their preparations for the new season

Adrian Lam took his players to a training camp in the Lake District as Wigan step up their preparations for the new Super League season.


Field and fitness sessions were combined with team-building exercises - with the new season just four weeks away.

The Warriors at The Windermere Hotel in preparation for their pre-season training

1. Here we go

The Warriors players embark on their first session

2. The hard work starts now

The Warriors take to the water as part of a team-building exercise

3. Wet, wet, wet

New recruit Jarrod Sammut wrestling with a team-mate

4. Tackling practice

