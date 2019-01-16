GALLERY: Wigan Warriors media day
Recruits Zak Hardaker and Jarrod Sammut were among the Wigan Warriors players at the club's pre-season media day at the DW Stadium.
Here are some candid pictures from the event...
1. Warriors media day
Sean O'Loughlin and Tony Clubb share a joke
MA
jpimedia
2. Warriors media day
Oliver Gildart and new boy Jarrod Sammut
MA
jpimedia
3. Warriors media day
Star recruit Zak Hardaker
MA
jpimedia
4. Warriors media day
Dom Manfredi is interviewed on camera
MA
jpimedia
View more