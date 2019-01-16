Jarrod Sammut

GALLERY: Wigan Warriors media day

Recruits Zak Hardaker and Jarrod Sammut were among the Wigan Warriors players at the club's pre-season media day at the DW Stadium.

Here are some candid pictures from the event...

Sean O'Loughlin and Tony Clubb share a joke

Oliver Gildart and new boy Jarrod Sammut

Star recruit Zak Hardaker

Dom Manfredi is interviewed on camera

