Game of Thrones-style swordfight, Red Bull truck and live music - Wigan Warriors' pre-match derby build-up revealed

A Game of Thrones-style sword fight scene - including fire-breathers - will be part of the pre-match entertainment to the Good Friday derby.

More than 20,000 tickets have already been sold for Wigan's showdown with Saints.

And Warriors officials are promising them an Easter feast before the 3pm kick-off - with forecasters predicting plenty of sunshine.

'Quest of Thrones' is a live sword fight scene featuring mascot Mighty Max fits in with the Game of Thrones-style marketing which the Warriors have used in the build-up.

A fan zone in the south east corner will feature Red Bull DJ truck, Red bull wings team , Errea Passing challenge and an Easter egg drop, where fans can received a Warriors prize by donating a chocolate egg which will be donated to children at three hospitals.

Wigan band Boomin will help get the party started and young fans attending Max's Club can take part in an Easter egg hunt, from 1pm.

DW Stadium Ticket office manager, Michael Jolliffe, said: “We have limited availability in the East and South stands now, so anyone who is looking to collect tickets on the day, we strongly advise them to give themselves plenty of time before kick-off to do so as the Ticket Office will be extremely busy come game day.”