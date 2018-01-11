Gelling ‘links with NRL club’

Anthony Gelling is on the brink of securing his future with an NRL club, according to reports.

The centre - released by Wigan earlier this month - is in talks with the NZ Warriors, according to the New Zealand Herald.

He reportedly trained with the Auckland-based outfit last weekend.

Gelling had previously suggested a move to the Warriors, who have ex-Wigan halfback Blake Green on their register, had been scuppered.

“(Regards) my late attempts to join the New Zealand Warriors, it looks as though there is no room at the inn,” he wrote on his blog last week, confirming he was considering a move to union.

But it appears they have found space to give him an NRL crack on a modest one-year deal.

Gelling was one of Shaun Wane’s first signings when he arrived at the end of 2011.

He went on to establish himself as one of Super League’s most colourful stars, but was recently granted a release from the last two years of his contract with Wigan on compassionate grounds when his girlfriend who was injured in a car accident.

“He sat in front of me and emotionally asked for a release as his girlfriend had been involved in a bad accident and he needed to go home. We had no option in those circumstances,” said executive director Kris Radlinski this week.

Wigan have replaced Gelling in their 2018 squad with Dan Sarginson.

In other news, Wigan’s two games in Australia next month will both be screened on Sky Sports Arena.

They play a Super League match with Hull FC on Saturday, February 10 (kick-off 8.45am UK time) and Souths a week later (8.45am) in an exhibition game.

The World Club Challenge between Melbourne and Leeds will be on Friday, February 16 at 9.05am.