Gelling reveals reason for return home

Anthony Gelling has explained why he has returned to New Zealand.
Reports elsewhere earlier this week stated the Kiwi centre had asked Wigan for a release from his contract.
But Gelling revealed on Twitter he is flying Down Under to be close to his girlfriend after she was injured in a car crash.
He didn’t put a time frame on when he may return, saying: “I’ll be back when the time’s right.”
His post on social media explains why he was absent from the Community Blitz on Monday night.
Gelling – Shaun Wane’s first signing as coach at the end of 2011 – has become a huge favourite in Super League, for both his performances on the field and his colourful antics off it.
Almost Done!
Registering with Wigan Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.