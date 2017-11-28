Gelling reveals reason for return home

Anthony Gelling has explained why he has returned to New Zealand.

Reports elsewhere earlier this week stated the Kiwi centre had asked Wigan for a release from his contract.

But Gelling revealed on Twitter he is flying Down Under to be close to his girlfriend after she was injured in a car crash.

He didn’t put a time frame on when he may return, saying: “I’ll be back when the time’s right.”

His post on social media explains why he was absent from the Community Blitz on Monday night.

Gelling – Shaun Wane’s first signing as coach at the end of 2011 – has become a huge favourite in Super League, for both his performances on the field and his colourful antics off it.