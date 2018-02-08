George Williams has a ‘ball’ meeting Wigan Warriors hero Trent Barrett

As one of Super League’s biggest stars and an England international, George Williams has been around the game long-enough not to get star-struck.

But he admits it was “weird” to meet Wigan legend Trent Barrett at training yesterday.

Former stand-off Barrett, now the Manly coach, spent two golden years with Wigan from 2007. And Williams got a closer view than most to his skills... as a ball-boy.

“Trent was my favourite player growing up,” said Williams. “When I was 11 or 12, he was playing for Wigan and I was a ballboy, so it was strange to meet him and speak to him at our training session. I met him as a ballboy, but not like this, speaking to him face-to-face!

“He was the main man back then, I looked up to him and it was a bit weird to meet him, but it was good.”

Williams helped Wigan get off to a flying start to the season as they beat Salford 40-12 before setting off for Australia.

And the 23-year-old hopes the better weather and firmer ground will be the perfect stage for them to showcase their skills against Hull FC in Wollongong this Saturday.

“I love the drier tracks,” he smiled. “The movement was a lot better against Salford in the second half, as soon as we found a rhythm we looked good, but we’re not getting carried away.”