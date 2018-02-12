George Williams wants to see another Wigan Warriors tour

George Williams admits Wigan were often their own worst enemy as they overcame Hull FC in their historic Super League showdown.

Their scratchy performance was enough to claim a 24-10 win on Saturday in front of more than 12,000 fans at Wollongong’s Win Stadium.

Williams won the man of the match award for another starring display and, while encouraged by the scoreline, admits they want to be far more ruthless.

Liam Marshall scored two tries in the first-half but Wigan squandered at least three chances to extend their lead before the break, when they held a slender 12-10 advantage.

He said: “It was a long way to come for two points.

The heat was different to Wigan, it was 28 degrees and tough on the lungs.

“One negative was we bombed a few tries, but then the positive is we still won quite comfortably in the end.

“The score at half-time didn’t reflect the game, they snagged two tries, and we wanted to get what we deserved and we felt we did that.”

Williams said the Rhino ball was ‘slippery’ in the humid conditions, contributing to the errors, and paid tribute to Hull FC for battling until the end with two players off the pitch injured.

Wigan have relocated to Coogee, in Sydney, to prepare for their second and final game of their mini-tour.

Saturday’s exhibition game against Souths will be played under international rules and feature extended benches.

Hull FC meet St George Illawarra in the earlier kick-off at ANZ Stadium.

“I’ve loved this tour,” added Williams. “I’d 100 per cent want to do it again.”