Gildart: We want to be the best edge in Super League

Oliver Gildart has set a bold target for the new season – to have the best edge in Super League.

Coaches break their teams down into four-player blocks: left, right and middle.

And Wigan’s left-side of Joe Burgess, Gildart, Liam Farrell and George Williams was lethal at the start of last year before injuries began to dismantle their combinations.

“We were on fire, and through nobody’s fault we had injuries and it got disrupted,” said Super League Young Player of the Year Gildart, who himself missed a three-month chunk from a serious neck injury. “We’ve had a chat between ourselves and set our standard.

“We want to be the best edge in Super League. Hopefully we can get that this year.”

Gildart went to school with Burgess and has also played alongside Williams for years – tracing back to their time in the scholarship.

“The combinations with George and Budgie just come from playing alongside them for so long,” said 21-year-old Gildart.

“But I’ve been around Faz long enough, I understand how he plays, our combination is pretty good.”