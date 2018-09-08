Greenwood settling into life at Wigan Warriors

Joe Greenwood credits extra work on the training pitch for his improving form.

The back-rower – a summer recruit from Gold Coast Titans – has been one of Wigan’s stand-out performers during the Super-8s series.

Playing on the left flank in place of injured Liam Farrell, his metre-eating runs are frequently troubling opponents as the Warriors close in on a second-placed finish.

Greenwood said: “I’m getting there slowly. I think we’re working well together on that left edge. We keep doing the little extras in training, with George (Williams) on one side and Dan Sarginson and Gilly (Oliver Gildart) on the other – we just need to keep it up and turning it up for each other.”

Greenwood scored in Thursday’s 25-10 victory against Wakefield but says the comedown from the derby win, the quick turnaround and the death of Sarginson’s brother impacted on their performance.

“We expected a scrappy win, but it was all about the two points because we want a home semi-final,” he said.

He paid tribute to Sarginson for playing in the match, just days after the death of his younger brother, Adam.

Greenwood and Sarginson were also team-mates at Gold Coast Titans last year.

“It’s been a hard week, we got behind Sarge and we’re all behind him. Hopefully we did his family proud,” he added.

“For him to put his hand up to train and play, you can’t describe it – fair play to him, I have so much respect for him.”

Wigan’s Super-8s match at Huddersfield has been brought forward a day to Thursday, September 2 and will be screened on Sky Sports.