Half time: Salford 16 Wigan Warriors 18

Wigan are leading at half-time in today's match at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The hosts took a fourth minute lead through a Josh Jones try. Ed Chamberlain missed the conversion but struck a penalty minutes later to make it 6-0.

But Wigan - who had Joe Burgess back from an 11-month injury lay-off - turned the game on its head with three quick-fire tries.

George Williams scored from Jarrod Sammut's break, Thomas Leuluai burrowed over from dummy-half and then Joe Greenwood crashed over.

Zak Hardaker tagged on all three conversions to make it 18-6 to the visitors.

But the Warriors were caught napping, leaking two tries in five minutes before the break, from Darrell Olpherts and Niall Evalds - to keep the action on a knife-edge.

Salford: Evalds; Olpherts, Chamberlain, Bibby, Sio; Lui, Hastings; Murray, Lussick, Dudson, Jones, Turgut, Flanagan. Subs: Griffin, Nakubuwai, Lawton.

Wigan: Hardaker; Manfredi, Sarginson, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Sammut; Clubb, Leuluai, Navarrete, Isa, Greenwood, O'Loughlin. Subs: Shorrocks, Hamlin, Flower, Bullock.

Referee: Chris Kendall