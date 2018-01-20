Hamlin aims to make good first impression for Wigan

New recruit Gabriel Hamlin will be in the spotlight as he prepares to make his first appearance in a Wigan shirt.

The Australian prop is in a 23-man squad to face Leigh at the Sports Village as Shaun Wane’s squad dial up their preparations for the new Super League campaign, which starts in less than two weeks.

Although Hamlin has only just turned 21, a lot of the focus will be on him given he is the only player the Wigan fans have never seen play before - their only other signing, Dan Sarginson, rejoined after a year away.

And Hamlin is hoping to make a solid first impression on the travelling supporters.

He said: “I’ve not been this excited for a while. I’m looking forward to that.

“I feel a bit of pressure, but I like it. There are expectations there and I can’t go and have a half game.

“Hopefully I get off to a rolling start and progress into playing in round one.”

Hamlin didn’t reach the NRL level at former club South Sydney. Asked what fans can expect from him, Hamlin replied: “I just aim to be tough, making the hard carries, the hard tackles, and show I’m not a player who goes through the motions.

“I’m not the heaviest or tallest forward, so I try and use footwork and speed, and try and follow the ball players - I play a different game but that’s good, you don’t want all the middles being the same. Hopefully it works well.”

Adult tickets are £20, over-65s and young adults are £15, with child tickets £7 and £5. Kick-off is at 3pm.