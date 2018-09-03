Hardaker will start training at Wigan Warriors next week

Zak Hardaker is banned until November
Zak Hardaker will begin training with his new Wigan team-mates next week.

His 14-month doping ban runs until November 7.

But under UK Anti-Doping rules, suspended players can return to training two months earlier.

Although the 26-year-old will not be able to play until next season, he will get the chance to meet many of his new team-mates, settle into the club and work on his fitness.

Hardaker, a former Steve Prescott Man of Steel winner who played at Leeds and Castleford, has signed a four-year deal with Wigan and will effectively replace Catalans-bound Sam Tomkins.

Tomkins missed Friday’s 30-10 victory against St Helens after withdrawing minutes before kick-off with a knee injury.

But Wane expects him to be fit for the visit of Wakefield on Thursday – a game which could see winger Dom Manfredi play his first senior game in more than two years.