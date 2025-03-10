‘He’s adding a lot to us’ – Matt Peet’s verdict on Wigan Warriors utility man

Sam Walters (right) celebrates a Liam Marshall try with his Wigan Warriors teammates | Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors forward Sam Walters has made quite the impression in the early rounds of 2025

Sam Walters has made a sizeable impact for Wigan Warriors in recent weeks: and his versatility is music to the ears of his coach Matt Peet.

The 24-year-old has featured in four of Wigan’s five games so far this season, mainly featuring from the bench due to his versatility of being able to play in the middle or back-row of the forward pack.

Walters impressed in Wigan’s 44-18 win over Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon, producing a big display from the interchange bench, making 14 carries as well as 14 tackles in the middle.

“He has been good the last few weeks, so we’ve just asked him to continue building and keep improving,” Peet said in his post-match press conference.

“His minutes will go up in some games and I think our middles trust (us that) some weeks they’ll get bigger minutes than others and it’s my responsibility to get the game won and use them as how I see fit so, at the moment, Sam is playing a bit more minutes which is good.”

Walters arrived at Wigan ahead of last season from Leeds Rhinos, where he featured primarily as a back-rower.

But with the Widnesian boasting a 6ft 7in frame and weighing around 110kg, he can comfortably slot in the front-row, too.

“It was always the intention to use him as a middle who can play back-row or a back-row who can play middle,” Peet added.

“He has got that versatility which adds something to your bench but he has certainly put his hand up with some good performances in that middle unit last week and I like what he’s doing.

“He works so hard, he’s very fit, he had a massive pre-season and is a popular member of the group. He’s adding a lot to us at the moment.”

Walters has made 19 appearances for the Warriors so far, scoring four tries.