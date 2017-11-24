Hodgson joins Warriors as kicking consultant

Former England rugby union fly-half, Charlie Hodgson has linked-up with Wigan as kicking consultant.

In a glittering playing career, Halifax-born Hodgson made more than 350 appearance for Sale Sharks and Saracens, and will join the Wigan coaches over the pre-season period.

Hodgson burst onto the England scene when he debuted against Romania in 2001 scoring a record 44 points haul, the most by any England player in a test match.

Executive Director, Kris Radlinski, said: “Charlie is very well respected is the rugby community and is an outstanding kicking Coach. Our goal kicking is an area that needs some attention and we hope that by bringing Charlie on board to work with our guys, our kicking percentages will improve in 2018. He will begin working with us in the next couple of weeks.”

Hodgson said: “I’m delighted to be linking up with Wigan Warriors. From my early days of watching Halifax RL, I have hugely admired what Wigan have achieved and it is an amazing opportunity to work with one of the most decorated club sides in the history of the game.”

Hodgson scored 970 goals in his professional career and has recently spent time in a similar role at Aviva Premiership Club London Irish.