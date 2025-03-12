Tom Forber in action for Wigan Warriors | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

From a Championship loan move to becoming a Super League champion: This is the story of Wigan Warriors hooker Tom Forber

From starting the season on loan in the Championship to finishing the year as a Super League champion, 2024 was a rollercoaster ride for Tom Forber.

But the Warriors youngster wouldn’t change a thing.

The 21-year-old was behind Brad O’Neill and Kruise Leeming in the pecking order at the beginning of last season, so went on loan to Barrow Raiders.

Forber made an instant impression in the Championship as he made seven appearances for the Cumbrian club.

“I think that (loan move) was massive for me,” Forber told Wigan Today.

“They are big bodies, a lot of them are ex-Super League players or players who just couldn’t quite make it in Super League for whatever reason - but it’s tough, it’s physical - it’s probably just as physical as what it is in Super League.

“I think just the speed of it is different, getting used to that physicality was everything, so by the time I came back and got my chance, it wasn’t too different physically, I just had to get up to the speed of things.”

After a couple of months on the sideline with an injury himself, Forber got his chance when starting hooker Brad O’Neill unfortunately suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

“I get on really well with Brad so I was gutted to see him get injured but straight after it happened, he came up to me and said ‘now is your time’,” Forber added.

“I didn’t really know how to take it because I felt bad for him but he had trust in me to go and do a job, so I didn’t want to let him down and I didn’t want to let the team down so I kept working hard to get back fit because I was injured at the time.”

Forber made 10 appearances for the Warriors towards the end of last season, playing in their Super League Grand Final win over Hull KR at Old Trafford.

“My family couldn’t believe it,” Forber smiled. “All my family turned up in numbers and just seeing the smiles on their faces, I could just tell they were really proud and it made me feel good because of everything they’ve sacrificed throughout their lives just to take me to games or training, so it paid off for them.”

Forber was born and raised in Warrington and his grandfather is a big Wire fan: but there was no one prouder than him at Old Trafford last year as his grandson helped Wigan lift the Super League trophy.

“My grandad turns up in his Warrington top sometimes unless my nan shouts at him!” Forber joked.

“He was made up for me. He has watched rugby since he was little so the fact I brought home a League Leaders’ medal and a Grand Final ring, he was made up with it.”

Forber, who played his junior rugby for Rylands Sharks and Blackbrook Royals, is targeting more of the same in 2025.

“Hopefully I can emulate that and the team can emulate what we did last year,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve set any goals yet as a squad and I’ve not as a player yet - but just training hard every week, trying to better myself and hopefully that comes with game time.”