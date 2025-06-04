How London Broncos helped prime Wigan Warriors young gun for Super League debut

Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet had the pleasure of handing out a first-team debut to academy product Kian McDermott in last week’s win over Salford Red Devils.

The 19-year-old forward came off the bench to help Wigan pick up a comfortable 46-6 win over the Red Devils at the Salford Community Stadium last Friday.

McDermott fulfilled a childhood dream of making his senior debut for his hometown club, earning heritage number 1,137.

Having played his junior rugby for Wigan St Patricks, McDermott signed his first contract with the club’s scholarship programme in 2021 and progressed through the youth system before being promoted to Peet’s first-team ahead of this season.

Wigan Today caught up with Warriors transition coach John Duffy, who has worked closely with McDermott over the last couple of years, to get the lowdown on the club’s latest homegrown talent to make their senior debut.

“He is a really nice lad, down-to-earth, humble lad,” Duffy said of McDermott.

“He works hard and is a really good teammate, but I was just excited for him that he was given his debut. All the lads love him, he’s just a really nice lad and a local lad too, he played at St Pats.

“He is 6ft odd, but he is quietly spoken and quite funny as well. He came to us fairly late in scholarship, so he’s done really well.

“I can still remember my first meeting with him. I asked him if he was going to play for the first-team at Wigan, and he said ‘I’m definitely going to play first-team’, not cockily, but he was just determined to make sure he was going to do it.”

McDermott has been plying his trade in the Championship for London Broncos this year, making seven appearances for Mike Eccles’ side via dual-registration.

And Duffy recalled a funny tale of how McDermott was asking for a train ticket to London as the Broncos were facing Widnes Vikings last weekend, just before he was notified that he would be making his Wigan debut.

“He was mithering me about a train ticket to London Broncos last weekend, but I couldn’t say anything to him at the time,” Duffy laughed.

“Matty had told me he was thinking about giving him his debut, so I was saying to Kian ‘I’ll let you know’ until Matty announced it to him.

“Kian’s done really well at London. He played a full 80 minutes the other week. They love him down there, which you would, but he has just come on leaps and bounds since he has gone full-time.

“His strength, all the work Tommy and Lockers are doing with him and Matty, he’s just gone bang straight away whereas it normally takes a bit of time, and it still is with him, but he is so much more athletic than he was in the academy and has done really well in the Championship. You can tell he is going to be a regular Super League player when you watch him.”