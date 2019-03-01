How Morgan Escare forced his way into Adrian Lam's Wigan Warriors plans

Adrian Lam has explained why Morgan Escare has not figured in his Wigan side until now – he didn’t deserve it.

The French livewire, a firm favourite with many fans, will make his first appearance of the season in Sunday’s match at London Broncos.

And Lam is hoping he can replicate the form he has shown in training recently as they seek their second win of the campaign.

Escare has had to wait for his chance following the recruitment of full-back Zak Hardaker.

But Lam says finding him a position wasn’t his only consideration, saying he didn’t do enough in pre-season - delayed because of his matches for France last autumn - to warrant selection.

The coach said: “I just think he got to pre-season late and didn’t really give himself an opportunity to get ready for round one - he was a little bit behind the eight ball. The last two weeks he’s forced his way into the team and we can do with a spark at times.

“It has been a hard one because where do you play him in that side? But he’s probably earned a chance (now). He’s been a lot better in the last two weeks than the first four weeks of training, so he’s got himself back on track to be considered.”

It is unclear whether Escare will play at wing, as a bench player or at his preferred role at full-back.

“I want to see him play as he trains - he looks sharp in the last two weeks, to be fair,” said Lam.

“I’m excited to see him play because I know what he’s capable of and how important he is to the fans.”

Lam will also retain Jarrod Sammut following his first debut last week.

Mindful of London’s artificial pitch, Ben Flower will be rested to protect previous injuries, while Gabe Hamlin is “a severe doubt” and Joe Greenwood “probably 50/50” following knocks last weekend.

Romain Navarrete and Tony Clubb are available for selection and Lam may retain Liam Byrne, who made his first-team debut in the 23-22 golden-point loss to Hull FC.

Newly-promoted London have been widely tipped to be relegated at the end of this year but Lam says he did not consider resting any of his stars.

“We need to win,” he said. “We let ourselves down with a poor attitude against Hull FC and in all four games we’ve had to come from behind to try and win the match - I’ve asked the players to respond and get back to what we know.”

“London have already beaten Wakefield, so we’re not taking them lightly.

“We’re aware of their threats, though they got beaten by Cas’ last week they played some good rugby at times, so for us it’s about turning up with the right attitude.

“I thought in our first three games, while we lost two, every week was better. We were heading in the right direction.

“But last week smelt of under-estimating the opposition - we took a backwards step - and that’s been a focus in the meetings.”