How to watch Challenge Cup quarter-finals as semi-final draw details confirmed

BBC presenter Tanya Arnold conducts the 2025 Challenge Cup fourth round draw | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

The Challenge Cup quarter-finals take place this weekend, with three set to be broadcast live.

The quarter-finals get underway on Friday night when Catalans Dragons take on Salford Red Devils in the south of France. This is the only tie not being broadcast on TV and, as a result, there will be no video referee at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

The other game on Friday night sees Leigh Leopards travel to the DIY Kitchens Stadium to face Wakefield Trinity. The game will be streamed live on Super League+ to subscribers, whilst it will be available to purchase for £7.99 for non-subscribers.

The headline fixture of the quarter-finals is undoubtedly the Hull derby on Saturday, as KR make the short trip across the City to face rivals FC, live on BBC One.

The BBC will show a second game on Sunday as Warrington Wolves host St Helens in another local derby. It will be broadcast on BBC Two.

How to watch Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Here is a full rundown of how you can watch this weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-finals...

Friday, April 4

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils - 7pm BST - no TV broadcast

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards - 8pm - Super League+ (free for subscribers, £7.99 otherwise)

Saturday, April 5

Hull FC v Hull KR - 2:30pm - BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Sunday, April 6

Warrington Wolves v St Helens - 2:30pm - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

When is the semi-final draw?

The draw for the Challenge Cup semi-finals will be held on Sunday, April 6, live on BBC Two. It will form part of the BBC’s coverage of the Warrington and St Helens match, being conducted at half-time by long-time Wire fan Stuart Pearce and BBC Sport pundit Kevin Brown at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

When and where is the Challenge Cup final?

Rugby league will again take over Wembley Stadium for a Cup finals triple-header on Saturday 7 June. The Women’s Challenge Cup final will get the day underway at 11:45am before the Men’s Challenge Cup final at 3pm. The 1895 Cup final will close the curtain on the day’s proceedings at 5:45pm.