How Wigan Warriors' points deduction compares to previous salary cap punishments

Maurice Lindsay was chairman when Wigan were last punished for breaking the salary cap
Maurice Lindsay was chairman when Wigan were last punished for breaking the salary cap

Wigan have been fined and docked two points for an historic salary cap breach - but how does it compare to past punishments?

• In August 2006, Wigan were found to have exceeded the cap by £80,000 in the 2005 season and were deducted 2 points and fined £50,000

• In July 2007, Wigan were found to have exceeded the cap by £222,000 in the 2006 season and were deducted 4 points (no fine mentioned)

• In July 2007, Bradford were found to have exceeded the cap by “four percent” (£72,000) in the 2006 season and were deducted 2 points.

• In July 2007, St Helens were found to have exceeded the cap by 0.8 percent in the 2006 season and were fined £18,000 (no points deduction).

• In May 2016, Salford were found to have exceeded the cap by £95,000 in the 2014 season and were deducted 6 points and fined £5,000.