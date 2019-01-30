How Wigan Warriors' points deduction compares to previous salary cap punishments

Wigan have been fined and docked two points for an historic salary cap breach - but how does it compare to past punishments?

• In August 2006, Wigan were found to have exceeded the cap by £80,000 in the 2005 season and were deducted 2 points and fined £50,000

• In July 2007, Wigan were found to have exceeded the cap by £222,000 in the 2006 season and were deducted 4 points (no fine mentioned)

• In July 2007, Bradford were found to have exceeded the cap by “four percent” (£72,000) in the 2006 season and were deducted 2 points.

• In July 2007, St Helens were found to have exceeded the cap by 0.8 percent in the 2006 season and were fined £18,000 (no points deduction).

• In May 2016, Salford were found to have exceeded the cap by £95,000 in the 2014 season and were deducted 6 points and fined £5,000.