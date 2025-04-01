Jake Wardle of Wigan Warriors in training | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors are in a position that they’ve not been in for a while: a rare weekend off during the season.

Matt Peet’s side aren’t in action this weekend due to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals taking place, with the current Cup holders having been knocked out of the prestigious competition three weeks ago against Hull FC in the fourth round.

The Warriors will now have a couple of weekends off over the next few months, and that has become a rarity in recent times for Peet’s side, who emerged winners in the Cup finals at Tottenham in 2022 and at Wembley in 2024.

Excluding pre-season friendlies, Wigan played a staggering 34 games in all competitions last year, including the World Club Challenge, Cup ties and play-off matches, which makes their historic Grand Slam even more impressive on the face of it.

Now, the Warriors find themselves with slightly more time on their hands over the coming months. They will have three weekends off, starting with this weekend’s quarter-finals and then the semi-finals (10-11 June) and final (June 7).

Peet’s side thrashed struggling Salford Red Devils 54-0 at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon, leaving them with a 12-day turnaround ahead of their next game, which is a tough trip to Sewell Group Craven Park to face current league leaders - and last year’s Grand Finalists - Hull KR a week on Friday (April 11).

And Peet wants his side to have a solid week on the training field and in the gym, training with intensity and pushing the boundaries a little bit more than they would normally do if they had a game at the weekend.

When asked how they were going to use this period following their win over Salford, Peet said: “Up until not having a game, it’s the same really, we’re preparing to play our next game, which is against Hull KR.

“This week, we’ve just got a chance to have some good training days and then recover over the weekend. I know this week’s practice (ahead of the Salford game) has felt like that, we hadn’t had the opportunity to do that for quite a while on either side of the Las Vegas trip, with the way the turnarounds have landed and a little bit of illness.

“I felt like it was being back at work this week and the players responded and we could push them a little bit harder on the training field. It’ll be another opportunity to do that because we are a team and a club that values practising with intensity, so we’ve got a good opportunity to do that again.”

This weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-finals are Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils, Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards, Hull FC v Hull KR and Warrington Wolves v St Helens.