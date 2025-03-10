Huddersfield Giants star Adam Clune in action against Wigan Warriors | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Ten Super League players have been charged by the match review panel following Round Four

Huddersfield Giants star Adam Clune has been handed three penalty points by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel following their defeat at Wigan Warriors.

The Australian half-back has received the points for ‘Grade B reckless contact with a match official’ in their 44-18 loss to reigning champions Wigan at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Clune made contact with referee Liam Moore in the build-up to Wigan hooker Kruise Leeming scoring the final try of the game in the 78th minute.

The Huddersfield playmaker has been given three penalty points and a fine – although he hasn’t been suspended and is free to play against Wakefield Trinity in the Challenge Cup on Sunday.

A total of ten Super League players have been charged by the match review panel following Round Four: but there are no fresh suspensions imposed.

Hull FC forward Jed Cartwright, who is likely to play against Wigan in Saturday’s fourth-round Challenge Cup tie at the Brick Community Stadium, received one penalty point for a ‘Grade A late contact on the passer’ in Hull’s 22-22 draw with Leigh Leopards on Thursday night.

The full disciplinary round-up can be viewed below…

Super League Round Four disciplinary charges

Adam Clune (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade B Reckless contact with Match Official – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Romain Navarrete (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade B Dangerous contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Chris Atkin (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Dangerous Throw/Lift – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Chris Hankinson (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

George Lawler (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade A Late contact on a passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Alex Walmsley (St Helens) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade A Trip – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Sauaso Sue (Hull KR) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Jed Cartwright (Hull FC) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Matt Davis (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

*Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months.