Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad ahead of Saturday’s clash with Huddersfield Giants at the FLAIR Stadium in Dewsbury.

The Warriors are back in action this weekend as Round 14 of Super League gets underway following a break for the Challenge Cup finals at Wembley Stadium last Saturday.

Saturday’s game has been moved to Huddersfield’s neighbouring town of Dewsbury due to a Stereophonics concert taking place at the Giants’ usual home at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday evening.

Wigan picked up a 46-6 win away at Salford Red Devils a fortnight ago, which was their eighth win in a row, with Peet making just one change to his 21-man squad. Young hooker Tom Forber replaces fellow academy product Kian McDermott, who made his first-team debut for his hometown club Wigan last time out.

There is likely to be a couple of additional changes to the matchday 17-man squad, though, with Peet and Co opting to rotate their squad against Salford. Kruise Leeming didn’t play due to illness and captain Liam Farrell was rested due to carrying a knock for a while. Jake Wardle was also rested, whilst Bevan French was an unused sub.

Warriors trio Abbas Miski (knee), Luke Thompson (ribs) and Sam Walters (fibula) remain in the treatment room as they continue their respective injury recoveries.

As for Huddersfield, Jake Bibby, Sam Halsall, Harry Rushton, Joe Greenwood and Jack Bibby could line up against their former club Wigan this weekend, with coach Luke Robinson including the quintet in his 21-man squad.

Huddersfield: Jacob Gagai, Jake Bibby, Sam Halsall, Tui Lolohea, Adam Clune, Oliver Wilson, Zac Woolford, Tom Burgess, Sam Hewitt, Harry Rushton, Ashton Golding, Matty English, George King, Joe Greenwood, Leroy Cudjoe, Tristan Powell, Taane Milne, Kieran Rush, Connor Carr, George Flanagan, Jack Bibby.

Wigan: Jai Field, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas, Harvey Makin.

The Round 14 Super League fixture takes place at the FLAIR Stadium in Dewsbury on Saturday, 3pm kick-off. For those not attending, the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports+ Red Button and SuperLeague+.