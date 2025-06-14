Jake Wardle scoring a try for Wigan Warriors | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made three changes to his 17-man matchday squad which will take on Huddersfield Giants at the FLAIR Stadium in Dewsbury.

The Warriors are back in Super League action this weekend following a weekend off due to the Challenge Cup finals taking place at Wembley Stadium last weekend.

Peet has made three changes to his matchday squad that won 46-6 away at Salford Red Devils a fortnight ago. Jake Wardle, Liam Farrell and Kruise Leeming come back into the matchday line-up. As a result, Bevan French, Kian McDermott and Jacob Douglas come out of the side.

Liam Marshall will make his 200th appearance for Wigan, and he needs just one try to become the club’s all-time leading try-scorer. He is currently on 147 tries, the same as joint leader and club icon Pat Richards.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield coach Luke Robinson has made two changes to his side that narrowly lost at home to Leigh Leopards last time out. Jacob Gagai and Sam Hewitt replace Adam Swift and Harry Rushton in the line-up.

Huddersfield: George Flanagan; Jacob Gagai, Taane Milne, Sam Halsall, Jake Bibby; Tui Lolohea, Adam Clune; Oliver Wilson, Zac Woolford, Tristan Powell, Sam Hewitt, Joe Greenwood, Leroy Cudjoe. Subs: Ash Golding, George King, Tom Burgess, Kieran Rush. 18th man: Matty English.

Wigan: Jai Field; Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Jack Farrimond, Harry Smith; Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Patrick Mago, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill. 18th man: Jacob Douglas.

The Round 14 Super League clash takes place at the FLAIR Stadium on Saturday afternoon, 3pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports + Red Button and SuperLeague+.