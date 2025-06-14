Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Two tries from Jack Farrimond in the last seven minutes helped Wigan Warriors make it nine wins in a row as they edged past Huddersfield Giants 22-18 at the FLAIR Stadium in Dewsbury.

The Warriors took the lead through Liam Marshall, who became the club’s all-time leading try-scorer in the Super League era with his 148th league try. However, Huddersfield hit back with tries through George Flanagan and George King to take a 12-4 lead into the half-time interval.

Jai Field pulled one back for Wigan in the second half, but Joe Greenwood stretched Huddersfield’s lead on the hour mark. The Warriors rallied a late fightback, with Farrimond scoring twice in the last seven minutes to seal the win for Wigan.

Team news

Matt Peet made three changes to his Wigan 17-man squad that won 46-6 away at Salford Red Devils a fortnight ago. Jake Wardle, Liam Farrell and Kruise Leeming came back into the side, replacing Bevan French, Kian McDermott and Jacob Douglas. Winger Liam Marshall made his 200th appearance for his hometown club.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield coach Luke Robinson made two changes to his side that narrowly lost at home to Leigh Leopards last time out. Jacob Gagai and Sam Hewitt came in for Adam Swift and Harry Rushton.

Full report

The Warriors drew first blood inside 12 minutes as the ball went wide to Marshall, who scored his 148th try for Wigan in Super League, becoming the club’s all-time leading try-scorer, overtaking club icon Pat Richards, with 148 tries to his name. It was also Marshall’s 200th appearance for the Cherry and Whites, so it was quite the afternoon for Marshall and his family. Keighran couldn’t convert, but Wigan were 4-0 up.

But just five minutes, Huddersfield went in front as Tui Lolohea ran at the line and popped it off to George Flanagan, who touched down, converting his own effort to put the Giants 6-4 ahead.

Marshall thought he had scored his second in the 22nd minute as he dived over in the corner, but it was ruled out by the video referee, who deemed the winger was in touch.

Robinson’s Giants extended their lead in the 37th minute when Ireland captain King crashed over from close range. Flanagan added the extras to send his side into the sheds 12-4 ahead.

Field scored almost immediately after the second half restart as the Australian fullback put pressure on Flanagan, who fumbled the high kick, and Field raced on the loose ball to score. Keighran converted, but the Warriors were still 12-10 behind.

Huddersfield forward Joe Greenwood stretched the Giants’ lead in the 54th minute as he powered over on the left edge against his former club. Flanagan added the conversion, and they were 18-10 in front with 25 minutes remaining.

Farrimond raced over to pull one back for Wigan in the 73rd minute to give his side some hope heading into the dying embers. Keighran converted, and Wigan were just two points behind with six minutes remaining.

Farrimond snatched the win with the last play of the game as he crashed over out wide to snatch the win, and ultimately, the two points for Wigan. Milestone man Marshall nailed the conversion from the touchline to wrap up a 22-18 win for the Warriors.

Huddersfield: George Flanagan; Jacob Gagai, Jake Bibby, Taane Milne, Sam Halsall; Tui Lolohea, Adam Clune; Oliver Wilson, Zac Woolford, Tristan Powell, Sam Hewitt, Joe Greenwood, Leroy Cudjoe. Subs: Ash Golding, Tom Burgess, George King, Kieran Rush. 18th man: Matty English.

Tries: Flanagan, King, Greenwood Goals: Flanagan 3/3

Wigan: Jai Field; Zach Eckersley, Jake Wardle, Adam Keighran, Liam Marshall; Jack Farrimond, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Brad O’Neill, Ethan Havard, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill. 18th man: Jacob Douglas.

Tries: Marshall, Field, Farrimond (2) Goals: Keighran 2/3, Marshall 1/1

Attendance: 4,182