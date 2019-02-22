Hull FC legend Gareth Ellis makes comeback for trip to Wigan Warriors

Hull FC boss Lee Radford has handed a surprise call-up to veteran forward Gareth Ellis for Sunday’s trip to Wigan.

Ellis made a comeback for Hull’s reserve team last weekend and could now make his 100th appearance for the club as they seek a first win since June.

The 2017 Challenge Cup winner provides cover in the Black and Whites pack, which is already without Scott Taylor (suspended), Josh Bowden (knee), Chris Green (achilles) and Lewis Bienek (foot), whilst Dean Hadley will undergo a late fitness test.

Hull FC head coach, Lee Radford, said: “Where in a unique situation with regards our middles, we’ve now lost our first, second and third choice in terms of numbers in our go forward. Gaz will hopefully come in and help us in that department.“I’ve no doubt some of the blokes around him will be glad to see him pull on the jersey again, I thought last week he showed some of the qualities that only he possesses on the field against Wakefield.”

Ellis is joined by rugby union convert Ratu Naulago, who signed a permanent deal having enjoyed an impressive trial spell on the wing, scoring five tries in four games.

But FC are without nin senior players, whilst youngsters Connor Wynne and Jack Sanderson are also sidelined after injuries in recent weeks.