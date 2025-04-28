Hull FC prop Liam Knight (left) and Wigan Warriors halfback Harry Smith (right) in the Round Nine clash at the MKM Stadium | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Three Hull FC players have been charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel following their defeat to Wigan Warriors.

Hull prop Liam Knight was charged with Grade A head contact after being sent to the sin-bin for a high shot on Harry Smith in the closing stages of Wigan’s 36-12 win at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Australian front-rower has received a fine and one penalty point, taking his total to three so far this season.

Meanwhile, Hull forwards Yusuf Aydin and Matty Laidlaw have both received Grade A charges for late contacts on passers, receiving one penalty point each, but with no further action being taken. Knight, Aydin and Laidlaw have avoided suspension and will be available to face Huddersfield Giants at Magic Weekend. Wigan, meanwhile, have received no charges from the match review panel this week.

A total of 18 Super League players have received penalty points from the disciplinary committee, but none have been banned, meaning the 18 players with charges will not miss out on Magic Weekend through suspension.

Hull KR’s 20-14 win over Leeds Rhinos on Friday night was amongst the main talking points from Round Nine, with three cards dished out: a yellow to Leeds halfback Jack Sinfield and reds to Hull KR prop Sauaso Sue and Leeds winger Ash Handley.

Sue has escaped any charge from the match review panel, but Sinfield and Handley have been penalised. Sinfield has received three penalty points, whilst Handley has received two, despite both being charged with Grade B head contact, which is because Handley was sent off at the time for his offence, so his penalty points are reduced accordingly under the guidelines applied this year.

Match Review Panel charges following Round Nine of Super League

This week’s disciplinary round-up in full...

Jack Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Head Contact – No further action – Penalty Points: 2 – Total Penalty Points: 2

Sam Lisone (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Contact with Match Official – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Darnell McIntosh (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Ethan O’Neill (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Tommy Makinson (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity- Grade A Head Contact – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour – Fine – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Luke Keary (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Isaiah Vagana (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Ben Garcia (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4.5

Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade A Head Contact – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.5

Tariq Sims (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2

Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 5.5

Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade B Late contact on passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4

Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Yusuf Aydin (Hull FC) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Matty Laidlaw (Hull FC) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Liam Knight (Hull FC) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 3

*Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months.