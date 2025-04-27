Hull FC v Wigan Warriors team news as Matt Peet makes two changes

Luke Thompson in action for Hull FC | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors have been boosted by the returns of key duo Luke Thompson and Adam Keighran for their clash with Hull FC at the MKM Stadium.

Wigan boss Matt Peet has made two changes to his side that beat St Helens 24-14 in the Good Friday derby last time out. Thompson and Keighran come back into the side having been sidelined in recent weeks through injury.

Powerhouse prop Thompson has missed the last two matches due to a calf issue, whilst goal-kicking centre Keighran has missed the last four with a knee injury.

Thompson and Keighran replace prop Tyler Dupree and hooker Tom Forber in Peet’s side. Dupree failed a head injury assessment in last week’s win over Saints, whilst Forber featured for the reserves in their win over Bradford Bulls on Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors are still without Patrick Mago, who is expected to miss around a month with a hamstring injury, whilst Ethan Havard is a long-term absentee with a hamstring issue.

As for Hull FC, coach John Cartwright has made two changes to his side that were defeated by Hull KR last weekend. Young winger Harvey Barron returns from injury to start on the wing, with fellow homegrown talent Matty Laidlaw coming onto the bench.

Barron and Laidlaw replace Jordan Rapana, who is unavailable due to a groin issue, and loanee Sam Eseh, who is unable to face his parent club Wigan.

Hull are still without Ligi Sao (knee), Jordan Lane (arm), Jed Cartwright (hamstring), Oliver Holmes (knee), Brad Fash (calf), Ryan Westerman (ankle) and Liam Watts (calf) all remain sidelined.

Hull: Will Pryce; Harvey Barron, Tom Briscoe, Davy Litten, Lewis Martin; Cade Cust, Aidan Sezer; Herman Ese’ese, Amir Bourouh, Liam Knight, Zak Hardaker, Jack Ashworth, John Asiata. Subs: Yusuf Aydin, Denive Balmforth, Ed Chamberlain, Matty Laidlaw. 18th man: Will Kirby.

Wigan: Jai Field; Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Brad O’Neill, Sam Walters, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Luke Thompson, Kruise Leeming, Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley. 18th man: Jack Farrimond.

The Round Nine Super League fixture takes place at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon, 3pm kick-off. For those not attending, the game will be available to watch live on Sky Sports+ Red Button and Super League+.