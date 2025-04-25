Hull FC v Wigan Warriors team news as Matt Peet makes two changes to 21-man squad

Adam Keighran celebrates a Wigan Warriors win with Harvie Hill | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad for their trip to Hull FC on Sunday afternoon.

The reigning Super League champions could be boosted by the returns of goal-kicking centre Adam Keighran and Luke Thompson, both of whom have recently been sidelined by injuries.

Keighran hasn’t played since Wigan’s defeat to Hull in the Challenge Cup on March 15, having sustained a knee injury in that fixture. He has missed Wigan’s last four games, but he could return this weekend after being named in Peet’s extended squad for their trip to Hull.

Meanwhile, Thompson has missed Wigan’s last two games against Hull KR and St Helens due to a calf injury he picked up in their win over Salford last month. The England international has been included in Peet’s squad for their visit to West Hull, though.

Keighran and Thompson both return to Peet’s 21-man squad in place of Patrick Mago (hamstring) and Tyler Dupree (failed HIA).

Meanwhile, Hull FC coach John Cartwright has also made two changes to his side that lost to Hull KR on Good Friday, with young duo Harvey Barron and Will Gardiner both returning to the squad.

However, experienced back Jordan Rapana has been ruled out with a groin issue, whilst loanee Sam Eseh is unable to face his parent club Wigan, and will ply his trade for Hull’s reserves this weekend.

Hull: Harvey Barron, Zak Hardaker, Ed Chamberlain, Tom Briscoe, Will Pryce, Aidan Sezer, Herman Ese’ese, Amir Bourouh, John Asiata, Cade Cust, Yusuf Aydin, Jack Ashworth, Davy Litten, Will Gardiner, Lewis Martin, Logan Moy, Denive Balmforth, Matty Laidlaw, Callum Kemp, Will Kirby, Liam Knight.

Wigan: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas, Taylor Kerr.

The Round Nine Super League fixture takes place at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon, 3pm kick-off. For those not making the trip across the Pennines, the game is available to watch on Sky Sports+ Red Button and Super League+.