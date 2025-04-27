Hull FC v Wigan Warriors verdict as the champions make it four wins on the spin

Bevan French scoring a try for Wigan Warriors against Hull FC | Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors made it four wins on the spin thanks to a 36-12 victory over Hull FC at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reigning Super League champions are certainly hitting their straps at the moment, and the win over Hull sees them regain second spot in the Super League table, just two points behind leaders Hull KR heading into Magic Weekend.

Wigan were 22-12 ahead at the break thanks to first half tries from Bevan French, Jai Field, Junior Nsemba and Jake Wardle, whilst Will Pryce and Harvey Barron went over for Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors scored three unanswered tries in the second half through Abbas Miski, French and Nsemba to wrap up a comfortable 36-12 win in West Hull.

Wigan boss Matt Peet made two changes to his side that beat St Helens on Good Friday. Prop Luke Thompson and centre Adam Keighran came back into the side having been sidelined in recent weeks through injury, replacing prop Tyler Dupree and hooker Tom Forber. Dupree failed a head injury assessment in last week’s win over Saints, whilst Forber featured for the reserves on Saturday afternoon.

As for Hull FC, coach John Cartwright made two changes to his side that were defeated by Hull KR last weekend. Young winger Barron returned from injury to start on the wing, with fellow homegrown talent Matty Laidlaw coming onto the bench. The pair replaced Jordan Rapana, who was unavailable due to a groin issue, and loanee Sam Eseh, who was unable to face his parent club Wigan.

Wigan started the game on the front foot and opened the scoring inside five minutes after Hull pair Will Pryce and Aidan Sezer failed to deal with a neat kick from Harry Smith, resulting in French producing a terrific finish. Keighran was back on kicking duties following his return from the treatment room, with his conversion giving Wigan a 6-0 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Hull soon hit back through recent recruit Pryce, who threw a dummy to dart through a gap and score out wide. Sezer’s conversion levelled the score.

But the hosts made an error straight from that kick-off, with winger Lewis Martin going into touch after catching the ball. Wigan’s superstar fullback Field scored in the following set, with Keighran adding the extras.

The game was nip and tuck in the first half, and the score was level again in the 24th minute as Barron got on the end of a chip from Aidan Sezer to touch down, with Sezer again converting.

But the Warriors pulled away as half-time was approaching, scoring two tries in the last five minutes of the first half through Nsemba and Wardle, with Keighran’s boot helping Wigan take a 22-12 advantage into the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peet’s side extended their lead shortly after the second half restart thanks to an incredible finish from Miski in the corner, who somehow managed to get the ball down despite pressure from two Hull defenders.

Wigan put the game out of reach for the Black and Whites in the 65th minute when Liam Farrell intercepted an offload from Davy Litten, before giving it to French, who raced 80 metres to score. Keighran’s conversion put the Warriors 32-12 in front with 15 minutes remaining.

Nsemba got his second of the afternoon in the closing stages, whilst Hull prop Liam Knight was sin-binned for a late hit on Smith, as the Cherry and Whites secured an impressive 36-12 win and the two points to take back over the Pennines.

Hull: Will Pryce; Harvey Barron, Tom Briscoe, Davy Litten, Lewis Martin; Cade Cust, Aidan Sezer; Herman Ese’ese, Amir Bourouh, Liam Knight, Zak Hardaker, Jack Ashworth, John Asiata. Subs: Yusuf Aydin, Denive Balmforth, Ed Chamberlain, Matty Laidlaw. 18th man: Will Kirby.

Tries: Pryce, Barron Goals: Sezer 2/2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan: Jai Field; Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Brad O’Neill, Sam Walters, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Luke Thompson, Kruise Leeming, Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley. 18th man: Jack Farrimond.

Tries: French (2), Field, Nsemba (2), Wardle, Miski Goals: Keighran 4/6, Smith 0/1

Attendance: 11,205