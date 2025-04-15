Micky McIlorum in action for Hull KR | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Hull KR star Micky McIlorum has been ruled out for up to three months after rupturing a bicep in their defeat to Wigan Warriors on Friday night.

The England and Ireland international came off midway through the first half of Hull KR’s 28-12 defeat to his former club Wigan on Friday night and didn’t return to the field at Sewell Group Craven Park.

And scans have now confirmed the club’s initial fears of a ruptured bicep, which will rule him out for around three months.

“Everyone at Hull KR wishes Michael a successful recovery and will provide further updates in due course,” a club statement read.

McIlorum remained on the field for a scrum after his injury, and on the back of that, Wigan spotted an opportunity to go down the wing he was defending on, with Zach Eckersley racing 70 metres to score and bring the game level at the time.

There was confusion on the sidelines as Rovers looked to make a sub for McIlorum. The KR coaching staff were aware of McIlorum’s injury, with the England and Ireland international dropping the ball in an attempt to pass from dummy half, which had resulted in the scrum that led to Eckersley’s try.

Hull KR led 12-6 at the half-time interval thanks to first half tries from Joe Burgess and Peta Hiku. However, the Warriors scored four unanswered ties in the second half through Jake Wardle, Harry Smith, Jai Field and Abbas Miski to secure the two points for Matt Peet’s side.