Hull KR v Wigan Warriors team news as Matt Peet makes one change to 21-man squad

Wigan Warriors will be without key man Luke Thompson for their trip to Hull KR on Friday night.

The powerhouse prop is absent from the 21-man squad that coach Matt Peet has named for Friday’s clash at Sewell Group Craven Park.

As a result, Peet has made just one change to his 21-man squad that beat Salford Red Devils a fortnight ago, with winger Abbas Miski returning in place of Thompson.

Miski has not played since their historic win over Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas on March 1, with the Lebanon international nursing an old knee injury.

Providing an injury update on Miski in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Peet said: “Abbas will need a procedure at some point, so hopefully we can get him on the field sometime in the next month or so and then we might take an opportunity later in the year to get it sorted. We’re just playing it by ear at the moment.”

Liam Byrne, Jack Farrimond and Harvey Makin could come into Peet’s 17 this week after not featuring in the matchday squad against Salford two weeks ago.

As for Hull KR, coach Willie Peters has made three changes to his squad that beat Hull FC in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals last weekend. Reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis drops out due to a groin injury, Lee Kershaw isn’t included due to the winger’s recent loan move to Castleford Tigers and youngster Bill Leyland also misses out this week.

James Batchelor comes back into the fold for the Robins following a minor injury, whilst recent recruit Arthur Mourgue also returns after being cup-tied last weekend. Utility back Noah Booth, who joined the Robins on a four-year contract from Wakefield Trinity back in January, also comes into Peters’ 21-man squad for the first time this season.

Hull KR 21-man squad: Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, Tyrone May, Sauaso Sue, Jez Litten, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dean Hadley, James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella, Michael McIlorum, Sam Luckley, Jai Whitbread, Jack Broadbent, Danny Richardson, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jack Brown, Eribe Doro, Arthur Mourgue, Noah Booth.

Wigan 21-man squad: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Brad O’Neill, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas, Harvey Makin.

The Round Seven Super League clash between Hull KR and Wigan takes place at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not attending, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action.