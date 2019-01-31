'Impressive' Joe Bullock backed to make his mark for Wigan Warriors

Wigan captain Sean O’Loughlin believes Joe Bullock has will prove to be a “really good signing” for the club.

The 25-year old has joined the Warriors from Championship outfit Barrow Raiders.

He impressed in two friendlies – against London Skolars and Salford – and his absence from the side which faced Barrow last Saturday, and his inclusion in the 19-man squad tonight, suggests he may figure against St Helens.

His presence in the Wigan first-team would be a long time coming - Bullock was once in the Warriors' academy system, as a winger (Dom Manfredi was on the opposite wing) before pursuing his career in the Championship, where he moved into the pack.

And O’Loughlin thinks that, given time, he will make a real success of his leap up a division.

"He’s still finding his feet on what his role is, you can feel the intensity stepping up a league,” said the England skipper. “But he’s looked really impressive in the friendlies, he’s got a really good engine and his speed and strength are up there.

“It’s just about experience, give him a few games and you’ll see him get better. He seems like he’s going to be a really good signing for us.”

Bullock was presented with his Wigan shirt yesterday by Tony Newton, dad of tragic ex-Wigan hooker Terry.

Adrian Lam has previously spoken about the impact his former team-mate Newton had on him as a player - and the impact his death in 2010 had on him.