Dean Williams

In pictures: Christian Wade's first outing for Wigan Warriors in rugby league debut

By Drew Darbyshire

Wigan Warriors reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 10:05 BST

Christian Wade made his rugby league debut on Thursday night, helping Wigan Warriors ease past Castleford Tigers 56-10 in a reserves match at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

The former British & Irish Lions representative linked up with his new teammates at Robin Park Arena earlier this week, having signed a deal with reigning Super League champions Wigan for the remainder of the season. Our man Dean Williams was in attendance at Castleford on Thursday night to capture Wade’s first outing for his new club...

