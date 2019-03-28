In pictures: Wigan Warriors' French connection is still going strong
Wigan Warriors host Catalans at the DW Stadium on Sunday.
As Sam Tomkins prepares to make his return to Wigan with the Dragons, Niall Concannon takes a look at players who’ve represented both clubs
1. Sam Tomkins
Sam Tomkins scored 168 tries in 213 appearances for the Warriors, before signing for the Dragons for the 2019 season
SWPix
2. Michael McIlorum
The hooker has only played for Wigan or Catalans. He played for the Warriors for a decade, before signing for the Dragons in 2018
SWPix
3. Pat Richards
Wigans third highest ever points scorer,Richards played for Catalans in 2016, scoring 188 points during his time there.
SWPix
4. Morgan Escare
Morgan Escare was born in Perpignan and started his career with the Dragons, before joining Wigan in 2017
jpimedia
