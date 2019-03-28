Michael McIlorum shows off the Challenge Cup

In pictures: Wigan Warriors' French connection is still going strong

Wigan Warriors host Catalans at the DW Stadium on Sunday.



As Sam Tomkins prepares to make his return to Wigan with the Dragons, Niall Concannon takes a look at players who’ve represented both clubs

Sam Tomkins scored 168 tries in 213 appearances for the Warriors, before signing for the Dragons for the 2019 season

1. Sam Tomkins

The hooker has only played for Wigan or Catalans. He played for the Warriors for a decade, before signing for the Dragons in 2018

2. Michael McIlorum

Wigans third highest ever points scorer,Richards played for Catalans in 2016, scoring 188 points during his time there.

3. Pat Richards

Morgan Escare was born in Perpignan and started his career with the Dragons, before joining Wigan in 2017

4. Morgan Escare

