In pictures: Wigan Warriors stars who have earned Great Britain honours
This week details of the Great Britain 2019 Tour were revealed.
To mark their return after a 12-year hiatus we take a look at Wigan Warriors players who have worn the jersey since 2000 .
1. Terry OConnor
Having made his debut for Great Britain in the 1996 South Pacific tour, Terry OConnor appeared 14 times for the Lions. He retired from GB in 2002
jpimedia
2. Sean OLoughlin
Making his Great Britain debut in the 2004 Tri-Nations series, Sean OLoughlin has made 11 GB appearances to date
jpimedia
3. Gary Connolly
Gary Connolly played 31 times for GB, making most of his appearances in the 1990s. But he also played in the 2001 Ashes Series
jpimedia
4. Paul Johnson
Paul Johnson made most of his 12 Great Britain appearances while at Wigan. He made his debut in 2001 and went on to play in the 2004 and 2005 Tri-Nations.
jpimedia
